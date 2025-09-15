Lottery Luck Strikes Twice In Minnesota This Past Weekend
ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a pair of lucky lottery winners in Minnesota on Saturday night.
In the North 5 game, a winning ticket worth $125,309 was sold at a Holiday Station Store in Brainerd.
In the Powerball game, a ticket worth $50,000 was sold at the Highland Park BP in St. Paul.
Unless the winner chooses to opt in to publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.
