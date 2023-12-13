Merry Christmas! Lucky Lottery Winners in Waite Park, Clearwater

Merry Christmas! Lucky Lottery Winners in Waite Park, Clearwater

ROSEVILLE (WJON News) -- There was a big lottery winner in Waite Park this week.

The Minnesota State Lottery says someone playing the scratch game Diamond Riches won $50,000. They bought the ticket at the Kwik Trip in Waite Park on Monday.

Another local lottery player won $26,000 playing the game North 5. They bought their winning ticket on Monday at the Kwik Trip in Clearwater.

Unless the winner chooses to opt into publicity, their name and city will not be released. As of Sept. 1, 2021, the names and cities of lottery prize winners above $10,000 are private data.

