When old become new, or when you would like to repurpose something, an auction is a great place to find some very unique items. Things that you could use in a unique lawn decor design, or a household item, and sometimes it's really fun to see what people make out of ordinary things. Things that you can now see in a whole new light.

That might be what will happen in this situation. Maybe.

Get our free mobile app

There is an auction happenng now with some old pieces from past Minnesota State Fairs. If you are interested, you could score some really fun and unique things.

From Bring Me the News:

Some of these things on the auction block would take a lot of imagination to create something else out of it. Others, like some signs and such would just be a great wall hanging. Especially if you are a huge state fair enthusiast.

Auction Masters, based in Falcon Heights, announced the auction and has around 400 items on the block ready for bidding.

The official site opened on Tuesday and will remain open until February 27th at 1pm. So there is plenty of time to get your bit in. The site lists this as all of the types of items you can find up for bid.

So, if you are interested... get to bidding! You have plenty of time.

MORE: Some of the Memes & Tweets That Have Made Us Laugh (and Maybe Think)