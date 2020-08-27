Lorraine Margaret DeBill, 84, St. Cloud

September 24, 1935 - August 26, 2020

Graveside services were held at Assumption Cemetery in St. Cloud for Lorraine Margaret DeBill, 84 of St. Cloud who died on Wednesday August 26, 2020 at the St. Benedict’s Senior Community in St. Cloud. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Homes, St. Cloud.

Lorraine was born on September 24, 1935 in St. Cloud to Philip and Gertrude (Braun) Nierengarten. She married John “Jack” DeBill on September 14, 1957 in St. Mary’s Cathedral, St. Cloud. Lorraine worked as a salesperson her entire career first at Thielman’s Hardware, the Hallmark Store, Mills Fleet Farm and for her last 15 years at Cash Wise Foods in Waite Park.

Survivors include her brothers: Larry (Marian) Nierengarten of Sioux Falls, SD, Lesly (Mary) Nierengarten of Waite Park and Melvin Nierengarten of Murrells Inlet, SC.

She was preceded in passing by her parents; and husband John “Jack.”