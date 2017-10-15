Lorraine Grahn, 85, Long Prairie

October 25, 1931 - October 9, 2017

On October 25, 1931 Lorraine Roseen was welcomed into the world by her parents, Oscar and Edith (Nelson) Roseen of Roseau, Minnesota. She was born in her grandparents’ home, in Jedis Township. Lorraine’s parents were farmers. There were three other siblings, Irene, Delmer, and Helen, Lorraine being second to the youngest. They attended Grade School in District #44 West Palmville Township in Roseau County. She graduated from high school in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended college at St. Mary’s Nursing School in Sioux City and after earning her Degree, worked as an LPN at Sioux City Hospital. She met her future husband on a double date in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. She married Kenneth Grahn on April 15, 1950 in Roseau. Lorraine lived in several communities before moving to Bremerton, Washington. In 1989 Ken and Lorraine moved to Harlingen, Texas. Some of the best times of their lives were when they traveled in their motor home throughout the summer months. They moved to Long Prairie in 2003, after Ken became ill to live near their daughter Karen. After 62 years of marriage, Ken passed away on Thanksgiving Day in 2012. She moved to Valley View Assisted Living in August of 2015.

Lorraine was a member of Kingo Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, golfing, cooking and baking. She enjoyed entertaining, sharing her baked goods of lefsa, flatbread, molasses bread, rolls, cakes, and cookies with neighbors, friends, and family.

Lorraine is survived by her children, Randy (Juliann) Grahn, Cook, MN, Karen (Glen) St. Germain, Long Prairie, and Cindy (Robert) Barchiesi, Steilacoom, WA; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.