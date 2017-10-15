Lorraine Grahn, 85, Long Prairie
October 25, 1931 - October 9, 2017
A memorial service will be held at 11 am, Monday October 16, 2017 at American Lutheran Church, Long Prairie for Lorraine Grahn, age 85 of Long Prairie, who passed away Monday at the Valley View Assisted Living, Long Prairie. Rev. Bill Bakewicz will officiate and burial will be at the Minnesota State Veterans Cemetery, Camp Ripley, Minnesota. Family and friends may call one hour before services at the church on Monday. Arrangements entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.
On October 25, 1931 Lorraine Roseen was welcomed into the world by her parents, Oscar and Edith (Nelson) Roseen of Roseau, Minnesota. She was born in her grandparents’ home, in Jedis Township. Lorraine’s parents were farmers. There were three other siblings, Irene, Delmer, and Helen, Lorraine being second to the youngest. They attended Grade School in District #44 West Palmville Township in Roseau County. She graduated from high school in Sioux City, Iowa. She attended college at St. Mary’s Nursing School in Sioux City and after earning her Degree, worked as an LPN at Sioux City Hospital. She met her future husband on a double date in Thief River Falls, Minnesota. She married Kenneth Grahn on April 15, 1950 in Roseau. Lorraine lived in several communities before moving to Bremerton, Washington. In 1989 Ken and Lorraine moved to Harlingen, Texas. Some of the best times of their lives were when they traveled in their motor home throughout the summer months. They moved to Long Prairie in 2003, after Ken became ill to live near their daughter Karen. After 62 years of marriage, Ken passed away on Thanksgiving Day in 2012. She moved to Valley View Assisted Living in August of 2015.
Lorraine was a member of Kingo Lutheran Church. She enjoyed knitting, crocheting, golfing, cooking and baking. She enjoyed entertaining, sharing her baked goods of lefsa, flatbread, molasses bread, rolls, cakes, and cookies with neighbors, friends, and family.
Lorraine is survived by her children, Randy (Juliann) Grahn, Cook, MN, Karen (Glen) St. Germain, Long Prairie, and Cindy (Robert) Barchiesi, Steilacoom, WA; eight grandchildren and 11 great-grandchildren.
She was preceded in death by her parents, husband Kenneth, son Ricky, daughter Dianne Olsen, brother Delmer, and sisters Irene and Helen.