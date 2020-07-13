Lorraine E. Doose, 93, Princeton

February 19, 1927 - July 11, 2020

Lorraine E. Doose passed away peacefully on Saturday, July 11, 2020, at the Caley House in Princeton, MN, at the age of 93. A Graveside Service will take place on Thursday, July 16, 2020, at 1:00 PM at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Lorraine Emma Hansen was born to Sidney and Emma (Kunkel) Hansen on February 19, 1927, in Princeton. She spent her childhood very close to her family and was very close with her dad. After graduating high school, she went on to beauty school. Lorraine worked various jobs but spent most of her career as a group leader for Honeywell in Minneapolis for over 27 years. She was married to Myron Henry Doose in 1968, and they made their home in the Princeton area. She was a member of the local American Legion and did volunteer work in the Princeton community. Lorraine enjoyed traveling with Myron to their lake cabin on Mille Lacs and their yearly stays in Arizona in the winter. She enjoyed going to flea markets and garage sales looking for good deals. Above all else, Lorraine wanted to be remembered for being a good wife, mother, grandmother, and sister, who will be dearly missed.

Lorraine is survived by her step-children, Jill (Tony) Fike of Bloomington, Steve (Cheryl) Doose of St. Joseph, and Larry (Yvonne) Doose of Princeton; eight grandchildren; eight great-grandchildren with one on the way; and siblings, LuVern Barnes of Morris, Lois Hunt of Princeton, Janice Christiansen of Litchfield, Carol Gruhlke of Cohasset, and Kenny Hansen. She is preceded in death by her parents; husband, Myron in 2011; and brothers, Elmer, Jerry, Virgil, and Donny Hansen.