Lorraine A. Wenner, 83, Sartell

December 24, 1937 - December 22, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 29, 2021 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Lorraine A. Wenner, age 83, who passed away Wednesday, December 22, 2021 at Good Shepherd Lutheran Home in Sauk Rapids. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and entombment will be at Hilltop Mausoleum in Sauk Rapids. Visitation will be 5-8 p.m. Tuesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at the church. Parish prayers will be at 7:30 p.m. Tuesday at the funeral home.

Lorraine was born December 24, 1937 in Mankato to Harry & Catherine (Schmitz) Myhill. She married Paul Wenner on December 29, 1962 at Holy Rosary Catholic Church in North Mankato and they moved to Sauk Rapids in 1962. Lorraine worked as a secretary at Eye Surgeons & Physicians, and also at Family Life Bureau and Cathedral High School. She was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church where she served on the Sacred Heart School Board, former member of the Christian Mothers, was chair of the bazaar lunch, and involved with Reverence for Life. Lorraine was a member of a card club group for 55 years and the CHS Supporters. She loved cooking, baking, sewing, knitting, dancing, game shows and traveling. Lorraine was patient, strong, gracious, loving, generous and faithful. She was always positive and never complained. Lorraine was family orientated and was very proud of her kids and grandkids. She prayed a lot of rosaries.

Survivors include her daughters and sons, Barb (Terry) Jancik of Sauk Rapids, Sue Hengel of Bemidji, Joe of Milaca, Tom (Lisa) of Becker and Dave of Big Lake; siblings, Elly Olinger of Mankato and Jay (Karen) Myhill of Plano, TX; grandchildren, Andrew (Meghan), Abby (Jake), Alex (Janelle), Mike (Steph), Ben (Lauren), Eric (April), Theresa, Zach, Ellie, Isaiah and Maya; and great grandchildren, Hayden, Nora, Adelynn, Henry, Remi, Penelope and one on the way. Lorraine was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Paul on July 3, 2018; sister, Helen (Don) Kremer; and brother-in-law, Bob Olinger.

Memorials are preferred to Cathedral High School Paul Wenner Fund or the MS Society.