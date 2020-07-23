Loretta M. Helfenstein, 85, Becker

March 18, 1935 - July 21, 2020

A Celebration of Life will be from 1:00-4:00 p.m. Saturday, August 1, 2020 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Becker for Loretta M. Helfenstein, age 85, who passed away Tuesday at her home. A private family burial will be at a later date at the Becker Cemetery.

Loretta was born March 18, 1935 in Isanti to Ernest & Violet (Johnson) Bjorklund. Her father died when Loretta was very young and her mother married Bob Peterson. Loretta married Kenneth Helfenstein on June 5, 1954 at Gustavus Adolphus Church in NE Minneapolis. They lived in Fridley for many years and retired to Becker 25 years ago. Loretta was a clerk/typist and later Executive Secretary for American Hospital Supply which later became Baxter International for 39 years, retiring in 1996. She received the award for employee excellence form Baxter International. Loretta was a member of Faith Lutheran Church in Becker, President of the Secretaries Association, and a member of the Women's Golf Club at Pebble Creek in Becker. She enjoyed golfing, snowmobiling, fishing, water skiing, going on cruises, and spending time with family at the cabin on Mille Lacs Lake. Loretta enjoyed traveling all over the country to golf different courses and recorded two holes in one. She was strong willed, very outgoing, hardworking, and was always helping people and putting others first. Loretta was most proud of her son.

Survivors include her husband, Ken of Becker; son, Duane (Rebecca) of Andover; sister, Judy Jorgenson of Monticello; grandchildren, Lauren (Steve) Daughenbaugh of Maple Grove, Lindsay (Andy) Rose of Goodyear, AZ, and Derek (Leah) Helfenstein of North Branch; and great grandsons, Ben, Aaron, Isaac, Owen, and Alec. Loretta was preceded in death by her parents; step-father, Bob Peterson; siblings, Darlene Zeug, Clarice Severson, and Richard Bjorklund.