Loren G. Reinbold, 78, Long Prairie

July 24, 1939 - August 5, 2017

Funeral Services will be at 11 am, Wednesday, August 9, 2017 at Peace United Church, Long Prairie for Loren G. Reinbold, age 78, of Long Prairie, who passed away on Saturday at CentraCare Health Systems-Long Prairie. Rev. Gary Taylor will officiate and burial will be in Evergreen Cemetery, Long Prairie. Family and friends may call one hour prior to services at the church on Wednesday. Arrangements are entrusted to Williams Dingmann Funeral Home – Stein Chapel, Long Prairie.

Loren Gene Reinbold was born July 24, 1939 in Long Prairie, Minnesota, to Harry and Selma (Voight) Reinbold. Loren lived at home with his parents until the age of 16. At that time, he moved to Faribault, Minnesota. He lived and worked there for seven years. In 1962, Loren relocated to Brainerd, Minnesota. He lived and worked there for 26 years wanting to be closer to his family. Loren moved to Browerville, Minnesota in October of 1988. Loren worked at the Todd County Recycling.

Loren was a member of Peace United Church. He enjoyed going for long walks and paging through books.