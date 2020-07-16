Long Prairie Teen Hurt in Two Vehicle Crash

SAUK CENTRE -- A Long Prairie teenager was taken to the hospital after a two vehicle crash in Todd County.

The incident happened around 6:30 Thursday morning on Highway 71, near Sauk Centre.

The state patrol says 18-year-old Nicholas Clark was heading south on Highway 71 when he crossed into the northbound lane and struck another vehicle. The crash caused the second vehicle to roll into the ditch.

Clark was taken to Sauk Centre Hospital with non-life threatening injuries.

The driver of the second vehicle, 35-year-old Sarah Nelson of Sauk Centre, was not hurt.