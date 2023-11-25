Lois M. Murphy, 84, St. Cloud

April 20, 1939 - November 22, 2023

Lois M. Murphy, age 84 of St. Cloud, Minnesota died on Wednesday, November 22, 2023.

Lois was born on April 20th, 1939 to William and Cecelia (Petersen) Kitzberger in Searles, Minnesota. She attended grade school at St. Johns Catholic School in Searles and graduated from New Ulm Public School in 1957. In 1986 she completed courses in Electronics Mathematics and Quality Control Supervising. She then attended Normandale College for management. Following graduation she was employed by John Oster company in New Ulm where she worked in the Quality Control Department. In 1964 she moved to Minneapolis and was employed with Control Data where she worked in the engineering and quality departments. After 10 years she took a management position with EMR and remained in the quality control departments. In 1974 She changed careers and attended truck driving school and became the owner and operator for over the road trucking. After 4 years of driving, she returned to electronics where she was employed with Detector Electronics managing the Quality Control departments.

She was united in marriage to Gerald Murphy on December 11, 1981 in Shakopee, Minnesota. They moved to Cold Spring, where they enjoyed living on the lake, golf and playing cards. They wintered in Tucson, Arizona for 15 years. Lois enjoyed her family, friends, and loved to laugh. Many knew her sense of humor and kind heart. She loved to skate, craft, and gardening. She loved flowers and sharing plants with friends. She was member of the American Legion Auxiliary, Post 428 where she was president for 4 years. Many knew her because of her love of animals and was known for taking in wild and domestic injured animals and nursing them back to health, as well as rehoming them. Above all, she loved her husband Jerry who was her soul mate for 41 years.

Lois is survived by her husband Jerry; daughters, Tammy Murphy, Penny Jo (Rick) Odenthal, Karla (Shane) Smetana; sons, John, Tim and Joe (Tammy) Murphy; step-daughter, Dawn (Tim) Meyer; sister, JoAnn (Larry) Elwood; brother, Melvin (Diane) Kitzberger; sister-in-law, Eve Bennet; grandchildren, Brittany (Mike) Beaudoin, Brianna Meyer, Kathryn, Thomas, and Ella Murphy, Chase and Colton Smetana; great-grandchild, Gavin Beaudoin.

She is preceded in death by her parents; sister, Arlene Clyne; brother, Duane (Arlene) Kitzberger and Vernon Kitzberger; sisters-in-law, Marlys and Irene Kitzberger, Mary Ellen Shimon: brothers-in-law, Richard (Marlene) Murphy, Bill (Mary) Murphy, and Don Murphy; Nephews, Jeff and Steve Kitzberger; great-nephew, Jessie Kitzberger; and granddaughter, Shannon Murphy.

In lieu of flowers, the family requests that donations are made to any favorable charity.