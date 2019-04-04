Lois Jean Herold, 88, Sauk Rapids

September 5, 1930 - March 30, 2019

Lois Jean Herold passed away peacefully on Saturday, March 30, 2019 surrounded by her family. A celebration of Lois’s life will be held on Friday, April 12, 2019 from 4-8 pm at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids, MN.

Lois was born September 5, 1930 in Benton County to the late Elmer and Mae (Cota) Lind. She married John S. Herold on June 21, 1952 at the Immaculate Conception Catholic Church in Becker, MN.

Lois graduated from Foley High School in 1949. She worked as a waitress, bookkeeper and foster care provider. She enjoyed playing Scrabble, Skip-Bo, Canasta, Pinochle, Euchre and Cribbage. She was a long time member of the Saint Cloud Contract Bridge Club and was especially proud of being awarded Life Master from the American Contract Bridge League in 2005. Crocheting afghans, embroidering dish towels, sewing, rug hooking, cooking, baking and casino trips were activities she was fond of.

Lois is survived by her children, Sandra (Dan) Watson of Duluth, MN, Jack (Anita) Herold of Sartell, MN; six grandchildren, Brandon Watson of Duluth, MN, Ben Watson of Northridge, CA, Naomi Ellis of Northridge, CA, Cindy (Ryan) Fitzthum of Sartell, MN, Anne (Dan) Pulda of Eau Claire, WI, Steve (Sarah) Herold of Minneapolis, MN; five great grandchildren, Carly Fitzthum, Rory Fitzthum, John Pulda, Elly Fitzthum and Caleb Herold; siblings, Pete Lind (Ellie) of Afton, MN, Leonard Lind (Nancy) of New Brighton, TN and Carrie Horwath (John) of Rush City, MN; and a special son, Jairo Pinilla (Fran) of Plymouth, MN, who was a foreign exchange student from Columbia that moved to the United States. Lois was proud to escort Jairo down the aisle at Jairo and Fran’s wedding.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, John; and ten siblings.