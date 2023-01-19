Locations to Find Good Ice Fishing Spots in Minnesota

Ice fishing has been challenging this season due to the heavy amounts of snow on area lakes. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says the slush on the ice along with puddles, in some cases, from rain a few days ago make it messy and difficult to navigate on Central Minnesota lakes. Schmitt says because of the conditions area lakes just don't have road systems or they are very limited. He explains that locations on lakes that typically have lots of ice houses on them just don't right now.

Get our free mobile app

Locations where fishing is easier is north of Brainerd and western Minnesota according to Schmitt. He says those locations didn't get hit as hard with snow and also didn't see temperatures in the upper 30s like Central Minnesota did this last weekend. Schmitt says what we need in Central Minnesota is good freeze brought on by sub zero temperatures which could be coming at the end of next week. He explains that the Sauk Centre area has better road systems on their lakes.

The outdoor sports show schedule starts this weekend in the Twin Cities with the Minneapolis Boat Show starting today and running through Sunday at the Minneapolis Convention Center. Schmitt says boat dealers have a good amount of inventory again and the supply chain looks good. He says the industry is back close to normal after a change in the market due to the pandemic. Schmitt also expects the used boat market to improve with boat owners choosing to buy new and sell their old ones.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt it is available below.