Local Teams Compete in State Nordic Ski Meet

(Photo: Cathedral-Sartell High School Nordic Ski - Facebook)

BIWABIK -- The Boys and Girls State Nordic Ski Racing meet takes place Wednesday and Thursday in Biwabik.

In the Girls Team Sprint Relay Race, Sartell-St. Cloud Cathedral finished 8th in the Team Sprint Finals with a combined time of 18:59.02. The team was represented by Lillian Jamison and Cecilia Jamison.

In the Boys Team Sprint Relay Race, Little Falls also finished 8th in the Team Sprint Finals with a combined time of 14:40.47. They were represented by Alexander Oberton and Edward Sobiech.

Events continue tomorrow with the Classic Interval, Bib Pick Up and Freestyle Pursuit races.

 

 

