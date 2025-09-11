Bear hunting numbers are a bit down compared to last year in Minnesota. Glen Schmitt from Outdoor News joined me on WJON. He says thru Monday registrations are at 1,650 bears shot, which is approximately 1,000 less than were shot last year at this time. Schmitt explains last year was an exceptionally high harvest season. There was very little natural forest foods in the woods last year while that was more plentiful this year due to larger amounts of rain in northern and central Minnesota.

Good Bear Season

Schmitt says 1,650 is a good amount of bears shot over the first weekend. He says in 2023, 1,800 bears were shot during the entire season. The bear season continues in Minnesota through October 12. Schmitt says there were reports of very large bears being shot this year. Examples of that include a 560 pound bear shot near Babbitt and a 500 pound bear shot near Duluth. He isn't aware of any bears being shot in the St. Cloud area this season but Schmitt says there are bears in rural areas surrounding St. Cloud.

Early Teal Season

The 5-day early teal season finished up earlier this week. Schmitt says reports indicate low teal numbers in Central Minnesota. He says the DNR has indicated teal numbers are down 60% across the state.

Goose Season

Goose season opened September 1 and continues through September 21. Schmitt says reports are better for goose season than the teal season, but it largely depends on where hunters were. He says participating in goose hunting has been diminishing over the past few years.

This Weekend

The youth waterfowl weekend is this Saturday and Sunday in Minnesota. The archery deer and small game seasons open on Saturday as well in Minnesota.

If you'd like to listen to my conversation with Glen Schmitt, click below.