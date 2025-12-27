Weekend Accident Sends Young Driver To The Hospital

Lee Voss - WJON

ROSCOE (WJON News) -- An early morning single-vehicle crash in Roscoe sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Highway 23. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 20-year-old Gillian Moore of St. Cloud was going north on Highway 23 when she entered the ditch and rolled. Moore was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.

