Weekend Accident Sends Young Driver To The Hospital
ROSCOE (WJON News) -- An early morning single-vehicle crash in Roscoe sent one person to the hospital on Saturday. The crash happened around 6:40 a.m. on Highway 23. The Minnesota State Patrol says an SUV being driven by 20-year-old Gillian Moore of St. Cloud was going north on Highway 23 when she entered the ditch and rolled. Moore was taken to the St. Cloud Hospital with non-life-threatening injuries.
