Llona Teresa Jorgenson, 77, Princeton

August 15, 1941 - August 2, 2019

Llona Teresa Jorgenson passed away peacefully on August 2, 2019, in Milaca, MN, surrounded by family. A private burial will be held at Baldwin Cemetery.

Llona was born in Faribault on August 15, 1941, the third of seven children to John and Florence DeCoux. She attended Catholic grade school and high school. Llona spent two years at the Carmelite Monastery in St. Paul. After two years at Rosary College in Chicago, IL, Llona met and married the love of her life, Rudie, in 1965. They were married 51 years. They raised three children, Mary, Tom, and Sarah. They lived in Zimmerman, MN, for 42 years. Llona loved caring for her children and later, grandchildren. She loved baking, sewing, gardening, singing, playing piano, and teaching Sunday school.

In 1977, Rudie and Llona attended a “Life in the Spirit” seminar which totally changed their lives. They were born again! Llona found peace and joy in Jesus. Through many trials in life, she found her role as an intercessor.

Llona is survived by her three children; eight grandchildren, Luke, Brooke (Kepono Gowan), Alexis, Abby, James, David, Nicholas, and Colin; four great-grandchildren, Apikalia, Magnus, Theodore, and Thaddeus.

She was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Rudie; sisters, Diane and Cheryl; and grandson, Brandon.