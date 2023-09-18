Little Falls Traffic Stop Yields Drugs, Stolen Gun, Cash
LITTLE FALLS (WJON News) - A Thursday afternoon traffic stop netted a car full of drugs and stolen property.
The Morrison County Sheriff’s Office says a deputy stopped a vehicle for an equipment violation on Highway 371 North of Little Falls at about 1:30 p.m.
The driver gave the deputy a false name but was later identified as 49-year-old Damien Wade of Isle, who had an active 4th Degree Assault warrant for his arrest from Mille Lacs County.
A passenger, 21-year-old Ty’rell Stewart of Richfield, also had an active warrant for a Hennepin County traffic violation.
A search of the vehicle found:
- over 5 ½ ounces of suspected Fentanyl,
- a stolen handgun,
- and $691 in cash.
Both Wade and Stewart are in the Morrison County Jail on several drug and stolen property charges.
Wade has been charged with 1st Degree Possession of a Controlled Substance, Receiving Stolen Property, and Giving a Peace Officer a False Name.
Stewart is being charged with 1st Degree Possession and Receiving Stolen Property.
