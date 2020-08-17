Little Falls Man Hurt in ATV Crash

SWANVILLE -- A stuck throttle caused an ATV crash Saturday injuring the driver.

The Morrison County Sheriff's Office says 45-year-old Victor Althaus of Little Falls was testing out his machine just after 10:30 a.m. when the crash happened.

Althaus told authorities he was driving south on 25th Avenue South about three miles south of Swanville when the throttle stuck and caused the machine to accelerate.

Althaus was thrown from the ATV and it went into the ditch. He was taken by ambulance to the hospital in Little Falls with unknown injuries.