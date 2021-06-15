Little Falls’ Dam Festival Kicks Off Friday

Little Falls' annual Freedom Days Festival gets underway on Friday, June 18. The two day event features food vendors, beer garden, street dance, parade, petting zoo, kids games and activities, fireworks and more! All events and activities are at Maple Island Park, with a few exceptions noted below. Maple Island Park is located at Kidder Street SE and 3rd Avenue in Little Falls, Minnesota.

Get our free mobile app

Check out the full schedule of events below. A medallion hunt got underway on Monday. The winner will receive a $500 cash prize which will be awarded on Friday.

Friday, June 18

Dam Side Walk Sale from 9 a.m. to 5 p.m.

Medallion Hunt Award Ceremony at 5 p.m.

Food Vendors/Beer booth/Pull tabs from 3 p.m. to midnight

Laverne & the Starlites music from 3 p.m. to 7 p.m.

Street Dance DJ Double Trouble from 8 p.m. to midnight

Saturday, June 19

Dam-2-Dam Bike Ride from 8 a.m. to noon

River Rat 8K/4K/1K Walk/Run from 8 a.m. to 11 a.m.

Parade (from City Hall to the hospital) at 11 a.m.

Petting zoo from noon until 8 p.m.

Food drive from noon to 8 p.m.

Inflatables/Barrel train/ Bungy jump from noon to 8 p.m.

Camp Ripley from noon to 8 p.m.

Obstacle courses at Camp Ripley from noon to 8 p.m.

Inflatable BB gun range with the Boy Scouts from noon to 8 p.m.

Inflatable bow and arrow range with the Boy Scouts from noon to 8 p.m.

Food vendors/beer booth and pull tabs from noon to midnight

Big yard games kick off at noon until 8 p.m.

Artisan lane from noon to 8 p.m.

Wood carving from noon to 6 p.m.

Funtime Functions from 1 p.m. to 4 p.m.

"Brothers Tone" from 1 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Bingo with an intermission from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.

Fire show from 3 p.m. to 3:30 p.m.

Kids bingo from 5 p.m. to 6 p.m.

Dam Festival cash raffle giveaway at 6 p.m.

Street dance with Patrick Sieben and the LVB from 8 p.m. to midnight

Fireworks at 10:05 p.m.