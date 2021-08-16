Litchfield Man Seriously Hurt in Farm Accident

FOREST CITY -- The Meeker County Sheriff says a man was seriously hurt in a farm accident on Friday afternoon.

At about 2:00 p.m. deputies got a call of a person stuck in an auger inside a grain bin in Forest City Township.

They found 35-year-old Jared Johnson of rural Litchfield with both of his feet trapped in a sweeper auger.

Get our free mobile app

Crews worked to apply tourniquets to Johnson's legs and freed both of his feet from the auger.

He was airlifted to St. Cloud Hospital with serious injuries.

10 Places in St. Cloud That Would Be Fun to Explore Once Abandoned