Litchfield Man Jailed After Meeker County Pursuit

GROVE CITY TOWNSHIP -- A Litchfield man faces several charges after leading authorities on a 23-mile chase through Meeker County Wednesday night.

A deputy spotted 36-year-old Dustin Nelson in his pickup just after 6:00 p.m. Nelson was wanted for multiple violations of a domestic abuse no-contact order.

The deputy tried to make a traffic stop, but authorities say Nelson fled. Ultimately, officers lost sight of Nelson in a wooded area off Highway 24 and 305th street in Forest City Township.

Nelson then abandoned his pickup and fled on foot.

Several agencies were called in to help search. After approximately two hours of tracking and searching for him, the Eden Valley Police Chief spotted Nelson along Highway 34.

Nelson was treated for frostbite and then booked into the Meeker County Jail.

The sheriff's office says two shotguns, a handgun, and a knife were found in Nelson's truck. He faces charges of fleeing police, reckless driving, the DANCO violations, and illegal gun possession.

