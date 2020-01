LITCHFIELD -- A Litchfield man was hurt in a rollover in rural Meeker County.

The Sheriff's Office says it happened just before 10:30 a.m. Sunday near the intersection of Highway 22 and 180th Street south of Litchfield.

Seventy-one-year-old Keith Nelson went off the road and overturned, due to icy roads.

He was taken to Meeker Memorial Hospital with minor injuries.