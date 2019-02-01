Litchfield Man Arrested After Short Police Chase

LITCHFIELD -- A Litchfield man was arrested after leading authorities on a short chase in Meeker County.

The incident happened just before 3:30 p.m. Thursday on Sibley Avenue.

Meeker County Sheriff Brian Cruze says they received a call from a woman saying she had been threated and the suspect was following her in his truck.

Deputies found the suspect, identified as 34-year-old Benjamin Miller , heading south on Sibley Avenue. Authorities tried to stop Miller, but he took off and a short pursuit began.

Police were able to get Miller to stop near the courthouse. He was arrested and taken to the Meeker County Jail.

He faces charges of Motor Vehicle Pursuit, Domestic Assault, Driving After Revocation and No Insurance.