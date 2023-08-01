Lisa M. Abney-Brezinka, 60, Isanti

September 2, 1962 - July 30, 2023

attachment-Lisa Abney-Brezinka loading...

Lisa M. Abney-Brezinka, age 60 of Isanti, MN, passed away surrounded by her family on Sunday, July 30, 2023, at Mercy Medical Center in Coon Rapids. A Graveside Service will be held at 11:30 AM on THURSDAY, August 3, 2023, at Oak Knoll Cemetery in Princeton.

Lisa Marie was born to Merle and Sandra (Robideau) Abney on September 2, 1962, in Princeton. She was a proud graduate of Coon Rapids High School, class of 1981. Her early years were spent in Princeton and Coon Rapids, where she was known as a spunky and spirited child, particularly close to her younger brother, Joey. After graduation, she moved to Austin, TX, where she met and married Daniel Jenkins. They later moved back to Minnesota, where their son Zach was born.

Lisa's life was filled with love and adventure. She met her husband, Tim Brezinka, at the Princeton Races, and they fell in love, marrying in St. Thomas on July 10, 2002. Together, they enjoyed jet skiing in the Florida Keys and along the Mississippi and Crow Rivers. They also embarked on memorable motorcycle trips to Colorado. Lisa had a special bond with her son, Zach, often taking him out of school to enjoy special days at the zoo or the Mall of America and even took him deer hunting.

Lisa had an unconditional love for her family and a special fondness for her animals. She found joy in her flower gardens and the pond that Tim built for her. She cherished the moments when her grandchildren came to visit. Some of her favorite memories were sharing popsicles with them, swimming in the pond, and pulling them around behind the snowmobile.

Lisa was preceded in death by her father, Merle Abney; her brother, Joey Abney; and her beloved pets, Spunky, Shiloah, and Razzi. She will be deeply missed by her husband, Tim Brezinka; son, Zach (Jen Hamack) Jenkins; step-son, Travis (Patricia Scharver-Challander) Brezinka; grandchildren, Tavion “TJ” Jenkins, Brooke Jenkins, Kyra Blassek, Evelyn Brezinka, and Amelia Brezinka; her mother, Sandra (Joseph) Roy; and her Dobermans, Zelda and Axl.