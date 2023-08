January 14, 1977 - August 6, 2023

attachment-Linna Clark loading...

Linna Susan Clark, age 46, Sauk Rapids, died Sunday, August 6, 2023

According to Linna’s wishes there will be no memorial service at this time. A small graveside gathering, to say goodbye, will be held at Becker Cemetery, Becker, MN at a later date. Funeral arrangements were made by Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Linna is survived by her parents, Richard and Sheryl Busse of Sartell, MN; and daughter, Makenna Davidson.