Lindsey M. Urbashich, 24, Holdingford

Mass of Christian Burial will be 2 PM on Saturday, March 7, 2020 at St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford for Lindsey M. Urbashich, age 24, of Holdingford who died unexpectedly at the St. Cloud Hospital on February 26, 2020. Rev. Gregory Mastey will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery at a later date. Visitation will be from 4-8 PM on Friday, March 6, 2020 and one hour prior to the service on Saturday both at the church. Parish Prayers will be at 4:30 PM followed by the Christian Women. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Avon.

Lindsey was born to James and Roxanne (Evens) Urbashich on May 28, 1995 in Albany. She graduated in 2013 from Holdingford High School. Lindsey was a member of St. Mary’s Catholic Church in Holdingford. She worked at McDonalds in Avon. Lindsey enjoyed being in the garden, shopping and fishing. She enjoyed drinking a Dr. Pepper and spending time with family. Lindsey’s nieces and nephew were the light of her life.

Lindsey is survived by her parents of Holdingford; brother, Michael Urbashich (Mariesa Ulrich) of Mayville, ND; nieces, Kiara and Aunna; and nephew, Wyatt; grandmothers; Margaret Evens of Avon and Mary Jane Urbashich of St. Anthony; and many aunts, uncles and cousins.

She was preceded in death by her grandfathers, Orville Evens, John “Buddy” Urbashich, Jr; uncle, Chad Evens; and aunt, Theresa Urbashich.