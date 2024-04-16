Lindsay E. Karsky, 34, Oak Park

December 7, 1989 - April 13, 2024

Lindsay Karsky, age 34 of Oak Park, MN, passed away unexpectedly on April 13, 2024, due to a UTV accident. A Celebration of Lindsay’s Life will be held at 3:00 PM on Tuesday, April 23, 2024, at Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in Princeton with visitation one hour prior to the service. Celebrant James Neppl will officiate.

Lindsay Erin Lueck was born to John and Sandra (Meyer) Lueck on December 7, 1989, in Princeton. Lindsay was a proud mother to three beautiful children, Wyatt, Braxton, and Brielle, who were the center of her universe. Her love for them was immeasurable. Lindsay worked as an optical technician at Monticello Optical Center, where she was appreciated for her dedication and warm rapport with clients. Her colleagues will remember her as a bright presence in the workplace, always ready to lend a hand or share a laugh.

A bubbly and fun-loving person, Lindsay was described by many as a social butterfly. Her circle of friends was wide, and she was often the life of the party. Her fun-loving nature was contagious, and she had the remarkable ability to make everyone around her feel comfortable and included. Those who knew Lindsay will recall her spirited conversations and her infectious laugh.

Lindsay's interests reflected her love for the outdoors and adventure. She was happiest when four-wheeling, camping, or sitting around a bonfire with her friends and family. A lot of family time was spent up north at the family campground, at the cabin in Wisconsin, or at Grandpa and Grandma Lund’s playing with all the cousins. The best times were those spent under the open sky, sharing stories, and creating memories that will now be treasured forever. She also loved traveling with her Grandpa Dave Lund and listening to country music.

Lindsay will be deeply missed by her children, Wyatt Karsky, Braxton Karsky, and Brielle Lueck; her mother, Sandy (Rick Robideau); her siblings, Alisha (Brandon Stanek) Meyer and Branden “BJ” (Kyla) Lueck; her grandparents, Pete and Jan Sjoquist and David Lund; and many other family members and a host of friends.

She was preceded in death by her father, John Lueck; grandparents, Albert Lueck and Karen Lund; and great-grandparents, Hazel Sjoquist, Leona Rau, and Edward Rau.