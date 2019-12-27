Linda S. Giuchin-Mills, 54, Eden Valley

September 28, 1965 - December 24, 2019

Memorial Services will be 11:00 a.m. Tuesday, December 31, 2019 at the Church of God in Eden Valley for Linda S. Giuchin-Mills, age 54, who passed away unexpectedly of a heart attack on the evening of Tuesday, December 24 at Meeker Memorial Hospital in Litchfield. Pastor Anne Fischhaber will officiate and burial will at Old Eden Lake Cemetery, Eden Valley. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Monday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley and one hour prior to the services Tuesday at the church.

Linda was born September 28, 1965 in Detroit, MI to Steven “Steve” & Elaine (Ronnquist) Giuchin. They moved to the Upper Peninsula of Michigan where they lived two years in Negaunee, MI, moving to Ishpeming, MI where she attended Phelps grade school and graduated from Ishpeming High School. After attending one year of college at Finlandia University in Hancock, MI, she moved to Bloomington and worked at various companies. Linda met her previous husband, Steven Hauser and they married in May of 1987. They resided in the Minneapolis area for a short period of time then they moved back to the upper Michigan where they resided in Ishpeming. When her parents were transferred to Willmar, MN, they followed and lived in Willmar, Belgrade, and Brooten, MN. She was united in marriage to Clifton “Randy” Mills on August 31, 2013. Together, they lived the past eight years in Eden Valley. Linda was currently working for Jesse Trebil Foundations Systems Inc. in Payroll and Admin.

Linda enjoyed her children, family and friends for which she was very loyal towards and would help whenever needed. She loved all of the seasons and would decorate her home both inside and out to concede with each, at times driving poor Randy a little crazy! They both spend a large amount of time gardening and planting around their home. Linda also enjoyed baking and cooking and was an avid Lions fan. She was very particular, organized, hardworking, loving, and treated every child like her own. Most importantly, she was a great mother.

Linda is survived by her husband, Randy Mills of Eden Valley; sons, Aaron Hauser of Spicer, Justin Hauser of Sartell and David Rettig of Southern Michigan; parents, Steve & Elaine Giuchin of Negaunee, MI; brother and sister, Glenn (Laura) Giuchin of Negaunee, MI and Julie (Rick) Strand of Champion, MI; and several nephews, Alonso, Argelis, Dylan, Darren, Blake, and Bryce. She was preceded in death by her grandparents, Ronnquist’s and Giuchin’s.