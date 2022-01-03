Linda L. Molitor, 65, Sauk Rapids

October 19, 1956 - January 1, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, January 7, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Linda L. Molitor, age 65, who passed away Saturday at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate and burial will be at Annunciation Cemetery in Mayhew Lake. Visitation will be from 4-8 p.m. Thursday at Sacred Heart Catholic Church and one hour prior to the services Friday also at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Sauk Rapids.

Linda was born October 19, 1956 in St. Cloud to David & Beverly (Stelton) Monson. She married Alvin Molitor on October 25, 1975 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Linda was a homemaker and lived in the Sauk Rapids area all of her life. She was a member of Annunciation Catholic Church where she was a member of the Christian Women and also served as a Eucharistic Minister. She was also a member of Sauk Rapids VFW Post #6992 Auxiliary. Linda enjoyed reading, spending time with her grandchildren, motorcycle rides, and spending time outdoors. She was loving, generous, talkative, and very proud of the farm and her family.

Survivors include her son and daughters, Corey (Vicky) of Sauk Rapids, Kim Dahler of Sauk Rapids, Katie (Kevin) Lentner of Sauk Rapids and Kari (Mike) Schyma of Royalton; grandchildren, Morgan, Austin, Noah, Cole, Skylar, Kelsey, Gavin, Lexi, Levi and Layna; sisters and brother, Wanda (Allan) Broda of Sartell, Kevin (Kristy) Monson of Sartell, Marla (Greg) Williamson of Eden Prairie; and sister-in-law, Kathy Monson of St. Stephen. Linda was preceded in death by her parents; husband, Alvin; son, Kyle; and brother, Scott.