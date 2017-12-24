Linda J. Nierenhausen, 70, Rice

September 20, 1947 - December 21, 2017

Linda Nierenhausen loading...

Funeral Services will be 11:00 a.m. Wednesday, December 27, 2017 at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids for Linda J. Nierenhausen, age 70, who passed away Thursday at Country Manor Health Care Center in Sartell. Pastor Trinity Opp will officiate and burial will be at St. Joseph’s Cemetery, Waite Park. Visitation will be from 5-8 p.m. Tuesday and one hour prior to the services Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Linda was born September 20, 1947 in Long Prairie to Lloyd & Hazel (Merrell) Lembcke. She married Melvin Nierenhausen on March 14, 1968 in Waite Park. Linda worked for Stearns Manufacturing, Fingerhut, and as a school nurse in Rice. She enjoyed sewing, gardening, canning, fishing, hunting, and cooking especially for Thanksgiving. She was a loving, caring, amazing woman who was most proud of her grandbabies. Linda loved her family above all else and will be missed by all who knew her.