Lil Nas X’s ‘Old Town Road’ Inspires Mostly Nonverbal Boy

ATLANTA (AP) -- An Atlanta rapper's take on country music has inspired a mostly nonverbal autistic boy in Minnesota to sing.

Lil Nas X has found huge success with the song, "Old Town Road." It has sparked controversy, spawned a clothing line, gotten his collaborator Billy Ray Cyrus a Maserati, and made the rapper a household name.

Now, it's being credited for doing a lot more.

Cottage Grove mom Sheletta Brundidge tweeted Tuesday about her family's "#oldtownroad miracle." She filmed her son, Daniel , humming the tune and, then, singing the lyrics. Now, she says therapists are using the music in his sessions.

Lil Nas X, whose real name is Montero Lamar Hill , tweeted "What a King" in response to the video of Daniel.