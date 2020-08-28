Lightning Strikes Home Near Grove City Starting Fire

GROVE CITY -- Fire crews responded to a house fire in Meeker County early Friday morning.

The call came in around 4:30 a.m. in the 51000 block of 335th Street in Swede Grove Township, north of Grove City.

Authorities say it's believed lightning struck the house causing the blaze. The homeowners, 81-year-old Harold Minnick and 57-year-old Karla Minnick were not hurt.

The house did sustain significant damage.