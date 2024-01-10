Light Snow Wednesday in Central MN, Heavy Snow Along North Shore

UNDATED (WJON News) -- We're expecting another round of light snow in central Minnesota on Wednesday.

New snow amounts are expected to generally be under an inch in central Minnesota. The snow will mainly fall during the morning hours.

St. Cloud starts the day with 8.7 inches of snow so far this season. We normally average 19.7 inches of snow by this date, so we're 11.0 inches below normal. Last year by this date we had 41.5 inches of snow.

Meanwhile, so lake effect snow could bring much heavier amounts along the North Shore of Lake Superior.

The National Weather Service in Duluth has issued a Winter Weather Advisory for the Duluth area and a Winter Storm Warning between Duluth and Grand Marais.

Higher amounts of 2-9" of snow are forecasted from Duluth to the Lake/Cook County border. The highest amounts of 6-10"+ should fall over southern Lake County.

A surge of arctic air will move across the region this weekend and last into next week. Temperatures will be below zero. The coldest stretch will be Saturday night into Monday morning.

Dangerously cold wind chills of -25 to -35 are expected Saturday night and Sunday night.

