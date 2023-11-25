Light Snow Expected Across Minnesota this Weekend

UNDATED (WJON News) -- Slightly below normal temperatures will stick around through the weekend with flurries and light snow.

The normal high for St. Cloud this time of the year is 34 degrees.

Total accumulation will be an inch or less.

St. Cloud has had no snow so far in November and 2.5 inches total so far this season. We normally have about 6.2 inches of snow by this point in the season.

There has only been one November on record when there was no snow recorded in St Cloud, that was back in 1981.

Gusty winds are expected behind a strong cold front on Sunday.

