Lewis Supports Minnesota County’s Vote to Limit Refugees

BEMIDJI (AP) -- U.S. Senate candidate Jason Lewis told an audience in Minnesota's Beltrami County that elected officials did the right thing when they voted to ban resettlement of refugees.

Earlier this month, the northern Minnesota county became the first in the state to ban refugee resettlement.

Lewis is a former Republican congressman who is running for the Senate. He told the roughly 100 people gathered at a public meeting Thursday that he has the county's back, and wants to make sure they aren't alone.

Beltrami County hasn't had any refugees resettled there in the past five years.