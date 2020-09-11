December 1, 1960 - September 6, 2020

Lesli M. (Edstrom) Hubbard, age 59 of St. Cloud and formerly of Columbia Heights, died Saturday at St. Benedict’s Center in St. Cloud.

Preceded in death by her mother Phyllis Edstrom and husband William Hubbard. She is survived by her father Wesley (Cindy) Edstrom of Coon Rapids and brother, John Edstrom of Columbia Heights.

A celebration of life will be at Bunker Hills Event Center (Foley and Main) in Coon Rapids on Sunday Sept. 13 from 2-4PM.

Memorials are preferred to the American Diabetes Association.

A special thank you to Lesli’s special friends, Helen and Angie for their special care given to Lesli.