LeRoy A. Kapsner, 84, Princeton

October 23, 1936 - April 21, 2021

Funeral Services will be held at 11:00 AM on Saturday, May 1, 2021, at the Cross of Life Community Church in Princeton, MN, with full military honors, for LeRoy A. Kapsner, age 84 of Princeton, who passed away peacefully and went home to be with the Lord on Wednesday, April 21, 2021, at the Elim Home in Princeton. Pastor Joel Severson will officiate. Visitation will be one hour prior to the funeral service on Saturday at the church. Burial will be in Oak Knoll Cemetery following the service.

LeRoy August Kapsner was born on October 23, 1936, in Buh Township, to Fred and Mary (Banach) Kapsner. He grew up on the family farm in Platte Township and graduated from Little Falls High School in 1955. He then joined the U.S. Navy in 1956, and in 1958 he was involved in the H-bomb testing in the Pacific. He was later given an honorable discharge in 1959. LeRoy was united in marriage to Lyla Jane Sietsema on May 14, 1960. He worked for 42 years in the fiberglass industry for various companies, until he retired as a production manager at Sunrise Fiberglass Corp. in Wyoming, MN, in 2001.

The greatest change in his life occurred in October of 1968 when he accepted Jesus Christ as his personal Lord and Savior. This event changed and transformed his attitude and goals, which guided his path for the rest of his life. He loved studying the Word of God through daily Bible devotions. LeRoy also enjoyed woodworking, fishing, and having the company of his wife, family, and friends around him most of all. He was a valued and highly respected member of Cross of Life Church in Princeton, where he served for many years as Deacon. The last two years of his dedicated walk as a Christian, LeRoy served as the head of the Deacon Board, a position he served with great passion, dedication, and humility.

LeRoy is survived by his wife of almost 61 years, Lyla Kapsner of Princeton; son, Craig Kapsner; grandchildren, Ashley (Joshua) Beaman, Matthan (Jamie) Wiek, and Karly Wiek; great-grandchildren, Kaden, Lucy, and Marah Beaman, and Aspen Wiek; siblings, Kenneth (Betty) Kapsner of New Brighton and Richard (Karen) Kapsner of Ramsey; brother-in-law, Daryl Tretter of Pierz; and many other nieces, nephews, relatives, and friends.

He is preceded in death by his parents; daughter, Jill Kapsner; siblings, Dennis (Patricia) Kapsner, Cathy Kapsner, and RoseAnn Tretter; and niece, Desory Tretter.