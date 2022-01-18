Leon C. Thelen, 79, Sauk Rapids

August 7, 1942 - January 13, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Thursday, January 20, 2022 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids for Leon C. Thelen, age 79, who passed away Thursday, January 13, 2022 at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Thomas Knoblach will officiate. Visitation will be 4-8 p.m. Wednesday at Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids and one hour prior to the services Thursday at the church. Parish prayers will be 7:30 p.m. Wednesday at the funeral home in Sauk Rapids.

Leon was born August 7, 1942 in Sauk Rapids to Albert & Louise (Fenske) Thelen. He married Karen Mohs on October 29, 1960 at Sacred Heart Catholic Church in Sauk Rapids. Leon was a clerk for the USPS for 36 years, never missing a day, retiring in 1998. He was a member of Sacred Heart Catholic Church and the Postal Workers Union. He was a great athlete and an Athletic Hall of Fame Inductee at Sauk Rapids High School. Leon enjoyed sports, watching his kids and grandkids events, traveling, camping, painting, and spending time with friends and relatives. He was faithful, kind, loving, generous, humble, and a hard-worker.

Survivors include his wife, Karen of Sauk Rapids; children, Denise (Brad) Blanski of St. Cloud, Kohl Fiarri (aka Sue Thelen) of Surprise, AZ, and Wade (Sue) of Sauk Rapids; grandchildren, Siri, Cortney, Preston, Tyler, Riley and Koby; great grandchildren, Iris, Olivia, Charlie, Cooper and Jacquelyn; and brothers, Albert, Jr. and Raymond (Darlene). He was preceded in death by his parents; brothers, Earl and Melvin; and sisters, Pearl Adelman and Mabel Lucina.