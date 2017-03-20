Leo C. Schirmers, 90, Albany

February 4, 2017 - March 19, 2017



Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11AM on Friday, March 24, 2017 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon for Leo C. Schirmers, 90, of Albany who passed away peacefully on Sunday at Mother of Mercy in Albany. Rev. Gregory Miller, OSB will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 5-8 on Thursday and one hour prior to services on Friday all at the church in Avon. Parish prayers will be prayed at 7PM at the church on Thursday.

Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home, Avon.

Leo was born on February 4, 1927 in Albany to James and Walburga (Preusser) Schirmers. He married Irene Zazek on September 17, 1956 at St. Benedict’s Catholic Church in Avon. Leo lived in Albany all of his life and loved farming to the day he died. He was active in the Avon Planning Board for several years. He loved to take walks with his two dogs, fishing, and everyday activities on the farm. Leo especially loved when his grandchildren came to visit. He will be dearly missed by all who knew him.

Leo is survived by his children, Lori (John) Heinen of St. Joseph, Lisa (Mike) Verkinnes of St. Cloud, Jim of Albany, Dennis of Albany, Greg of Avon; brother, Steve (Marie) Schirmers of Avon; grandchildren, Jake and Brooke Verkinnes of St. Cloud; and many nieces and nephews.