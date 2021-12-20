Lennora Schill, 79, St. Augusta

March 5, 1942 - December 13, 2021

Mass of Christian Burial will be at 11:00 AM on Tuesday, December 21, 2021 at Mary Help of Christians Catholic Church in St. Augusta for Lennora Schill, 79, of St. Augusta who passed away on December 13, at the St. Cloud Hospital. Rev. Matthew Crane will officiate and burial will be at the parish cemetery. Visitation will be after 9 AM until the time of the Mass at the church in St. Augusta. Arrangements have been entrusted to the Williams Dingmann Funeral Home in St. Cloud.

Lennora was born on March 5, 1942 in Nashwauk to Joseph and Gladys (Marshall) Maly. She married Kenneth Schill on February 4, 1961 at St. Luke’s Church in Clearwater. Lennora loved bingo and enjoyed going to casinos with her friends. She had a very strong faith and she converted to Catholicism. Lennora was very social and wouldn’t miss a party. At a young age she was a lifeguard and later on enjoyed fishing at Lake of the Woods with Ken. She and Ken owned Schill Truck Repair. Lennora loved taking care of her yard and took great pride in its beauty. She loved her dogs and cats but most importantly her family and friends meant the world to her.

Lennora is survived by her children; Colleen Schill-Fischer of Fairhaven, Kathy (Mark) Bjoralt of Clearwater, Jack of Clearwater and Deanna (Tim Schuette) Schill of Palmer, brothers and sisters; Jim (Betty) Maly of Nashwauk, Dodie Mooney and Bill of Phoenix, AZ, Jodie (Tony) Lillis of Minneapolis and sister in law Joan Maly of Clearwater, 9 grandchildren and 7 great grandchildren.

She was preceded death by her parents, her husband in 2009, daughter Pamela Wills, brothers Larry Maly and Dennis Maly.

Special thanks to the entire staff on the 5th floor at CentraCare especially Chris and Emily.