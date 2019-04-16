Leland Charles Wendroth, 85, Eden Valley

September 27, 1933 - April 13, 2019

Memorial Services will be 4:00 p.m. on Saturday, April 20, 2019 at Church of God Church in Eden Valley for Leland Charles Wendroth, age 85, who passed away peacefully at his home. Visitation will be one hour prior to services at the church on Saturday. Pastor Anne Fischhaber will officiate. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Eden Valley.

Leland C. Wendroth was born on September 27, 1933 in Manannah Township to Elmer and Esther (Coulter) Wendroth. He proudly served our country in the United States Army during the Korean War. Leland married Karen Greeley on April 9, 1960. They lived in Eden Valley all their lives and were members of Church of God Church in Eden Valley. Leland was very involved in his church and for many years volunteered for Meals on Wheels in Paynesville with Karen. He worked as a wire saw operator at Cold Spring Granite Company for 36 years and retired in 1999. Leland taught his children to appreciate the outdoors and to be honest. He was a caring and hardworking outdoorsman who enjoyed camping, fishing, and hunting. Most importantly, he enjoyed spending time with his grandchildren and great grandchildren.

Survivors include his children, Daryl Wendroth (Mae Raske) of Eden Valley, Gerald Wendroth of Richmond, and Debra Ramey of Summerfield, North Carolina; siblings, Wilmer Wendroth of Cross Lake, Beulah Wendroth of Albert Lea, and Ruby Wendroth of Spicer; eight grandchildren; and seven great grandchildren. Leland is preceded in death by his parents; wife, Karen; daughter, Gayle Wendroth; brother, Ronald Wendroth; and infant brother, Donald Wendroth.