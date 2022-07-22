Legion Baseball Scores And Schedule – July 22nd, 2022

2022 MINNESOTA AMERICAN LEGION BASEBALL

Division 1 Playoff Sub-State #12

THURSDAY JULY 21st

FOLEY POST #298 4 SARTELL POST #277 2

The Foley Legion defeated their Sub-State rivals the Sartell Legion, backed by five timely hits, including two home runs and a double. The game was tied in the top of the fifth when the Foley legion got a huge two run home run. They played very good defense in support of their starting pitcher, lefty Ryan Chmielewski. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up just three hits, two runs, one walk and he recorded eight strikeouts.

The Foley offense was led by Ryan Chmielewski, he went 2-for-3 with a home run for two RBIs, he had a stolen base and he scored a pair of runs. Ryan’s home run gave Foley the lead in the fifth inning. Charles Hackett went 2-for-3 with a double and a home run for two RBIs. Brett Leabch went 1-for-3 and Bryce Gapinski earned a walk and he scored a run.

The Sartell Legion starting pitcher was Jackson Vos, he threw a complete game, he gave up just five hits, four runs, one walk and he recorded a strikeout. The Sartell offense was led by Jacob Merrill, he went 1-for-3 with a triple for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavan Schulte went 1-for-3 with a double and Carson Gross went 1-for-3. Blake Haus earned a walk, Steven Brinkerhoff was hit by a pitch and Austin Henrichs scored a run.

COLD SPRING POST #455 7 ST. CLOUD CHUTES POST #76

The Cold Spring Legion defeated their Sub-State rival the Chutes, backed by ten hits, including a pair of doubles. They put up four huge runs in the first inning and they played very good defense, in support of their pitcher Hunter Fuchs. He threw a complete game to earn the win, he gave up five hits, no walks and he recorded nine strikeouts.

The Cold Spring offense was led by Luke Van Erp, he went 2-for-3 with a double for two RBIs. Brady Schaefer went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and Thad Leiser went

2-for-3 for two RBIs. Cole Fuchs went 1-for-4 for a RBI and Beck Loesch went

2-for-4 with a double and he scored a run. Jack Spanier went 1-for-3, he earned a walk, had a stolen base and he scored two runs. Blake Tyluki went 1-for-3 and he scored a run and Evan Acheson was hit by a pitch and he scored a run.

The Chutes starting pitcher was Stephen Ellingson, he threw one inning, he gave up four hits and four runs. Jackson Henderson threw five innings, he gave up six hits, three runs, one walk and he recorded three strikeouts. Austin Lenzmeier threw the final inning in relief, he retired the three batters that he faced.

The Chutes offense was led by Caleb Leintz, he went 1-for-4 with a double and Steve Ellingson was hit by a pitch. Jack Theisen, Austin Lenzmeier, Grant Wensmann and Evan Wahlin went 1-for-3.

FRIDAY SCHEDULE

COLD SPRING vs. FOLEY 5:00

SARTELL vs. Winner 5:00 game 7:30

D11 SUB-STATE RESULTS

TRI-TOWN BLACK SOX POST #126 3 KIMBALL LEGION POST #261 2

The Tri-Town Black Sox defeated their Sub-State rivals the Kimball Legion, backed by nine hits, including four doubles. They played solid defense in support of their pitchers, Jack Peterson, he threw three innings, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded six strikeouts to earn he win. Josh Kingery threw three innings, he issued one walk and he recorded five strikeouts. Zach Bagley threw 2/3 of an inning to close it out, he gave up two hits, one run and he recorded a strikeout.

The Tri-Town offense was led by Jaxon Drange-Leyendecker, he went 1-for-3 for two RBIs and he scored a run. Jack Peterson went 2-for-2 with a double and he earned a walk. Josh Kingery went 2-for-4 with a stolen base and Zach Bagley went 1-for-2 with a stolen base, he earned a walk and he scored a run. Keegan Kessler-Gross went 1-for-3 with a double and he scored a run, Terrell Renne went 1-for-3 with a double and Connor Barker went 1-for-3.

The starting pitcher for the Kimball Legion was Skylor Gruba, he threw a complete game. He gave up nine hits, three runs, two walks and he recorded three strikeouts.

The Kimball offense was led by Skylor Gruba, he went 2-for-3 for a RBI and he scored a run. Gavin Winter went 1-off-2 for a RBI and he earned a walk and Clay Faber went 1-for-3 and he scored run.