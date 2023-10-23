Leatrice “Lee” Mortenson, 77, Rice

August 1, 1946 – October 15, 2023

Leatrice “Lee” Mortenson, age 77, of Rice, MN died Sunday, October 15, 2023 at Quiet Oaks Hospice House, St Cloud, MN.

Memorial service will be Saturday, October 28, 2023 at 11:00 AM at (BFH or Arban Church, Stearns County Pioneer Club, Pioneer Days Showground, 21565 360th Street, Albany, MN). Visitation will begin at 10:00 AM and continue until the time of service.

Burial will be at a later date at Hedemarken Lutheran Church Cemetery, Carlisle, MN. Funeral arrangements are with Benson Funeral Home, St. Cloud, MN.

Lee was born on August 1, 1946 in Fergus Falls, MN to Herbert and Alice (Larson) Schroeder. She was baptized and confirmed in Fergus Falls, and in 1964 graduated from Fergus Falls High School. Lee completed secretarial studies at Wadena Technical School. She worked in bill collections in Fergus Falls, before working for Frigidaire in St Cloud and later DeZurik in Sartell, were she retired in 2016, after over 45 years.

Lee was united in marriage to Allen “Al” C. Mortenson at Hedemarken Lutheran Church, rural Carlisle. The couple made their home in Waite Park, MN before moving to Rice, MN. Lee was active in the Greater Minnesota Two Cylinder Club and the Stearns County Pioneer Club – Albany Pioneer Days where she served in a variety of board and executive positions mostly utilizing her skills in administration and organizing events.

Lee is survived by her son, Jeffrey (Tami) Mortenson of Rice, MN, grandchildren, Will, Kevin, and Charlie Mortenson, brothers, Arlan (Sharon) Schroeder of Cambridge, MN and Donnie Schroeder of Pelican Rapids, MN

She was preceded in death by her husband of 55 years, Al in 2022, her parents, and sister-in-law Anne Schroeder.