Learn How to Look Up Criminal Records and More with St. Cloud PD

ST. CLOUD -- Do you want to do some digging on your date for this Saturday night, how about that new babysitter you're about to hire? You can with the help of the St. Cloud Police Department.

St. Cloud PD is hosting a public information and educational session, Thursday, at 7:00 p.m. Police officers will show you how to access criminal and civil records, crime statistics, police calls for service and other criminal justice information available to the public online.

The session will be about an hour and 15 minutes. Registration is not required, seating is on a first come, first serve basis.

Free parking is available but limited on the south side of the St. Cloud Police Department, in downtown St. Cloud.