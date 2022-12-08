Learn About the St. Wendelin School in Luxemburg

St. Wendelin Catholic School in Luxemburg is a pre-school thru 5th grade school in the St. Cloud Catholic Community School system. I was joined today by longtime St. Wendelin Principal Lynn Rasmussen and Catholic Community Schools Director of Marketing Christina Oliver on WJON.

St. Wendelin is in their 5th year of offering a Montessori based teaching approach which Rasmussen explains the goal of a Montessori approach is to educate the whole child. She says their experiences are designed for the head, heart and hand with a strong emphasis on cosmic education. Rasmussen says they stress a lot on grace on courtesy. She indicates the approach is student driven where students use hands on learning. Each child's learning is individualized depending on where they are at.

Rasmussen goes on to talk about how their students develop a great deal of independence and self motivation. She says the students are excited to learn and they feel learning is fun. Rasmussen explains that most of their students come from the surrounding areas like St. Cloud, Luxemburg, Rockville, and South Haven. She says they do have a student that comes as far as Little Falls each day.

St Wendelin school is hosting an Open House this Saturday Dec 10 from 9 a.m. to 11 a.m.. The event includes family activities, Make & Take, cookie decorating and a visit from Santa.

Catholic Community Schools is also doing a service initiative that involved more that 150 Catholic Community School staff a few days ago. Christina Oliver says they all took part in an initiative they have titled “Faith In Action”. A program that involved CCS colleagues across faculty, principals, and central office staff to collectively come together and serve at 15 different organizations’ across the St Cloud area.

If you'd like to listen to may conversation with Principal Rasmussen and Christina Oliver it is available below.