Leander W. Weyer, 85, Sartell

February 18, 1937 - August 21, 2022

Mass of Christian Burial will be 11:00 a.m. Friday, August 26, 2022 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell for Leander W. Weyer, age 85, who passed away Sunday at his home. Rev. Ronald Weyrens will officiate and burial will be in the parish cemetery. Visitation will be from 9-11 a.m. Friday at the church. Arrangements have been entrusted to Williams Dingmann Family Funeral Home in Sauk Rapids.

Leander was born February 18, 1937 in St. Cloud to Lawrence & Eleanore (Heim) Weyer. He married Lou Ann Streit on July 20, 1960 in St. Anna and Lou Ann died in 1991. Leander married Shirley (Monson) Doll on August 6, 1993 at St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church in Sartell. He honorably served our country in the Army National Guard for eight years. Leander worked in construction for 10 years, and at Dezurik’s for 30 years as a forklift operator. He was a member of St. Francis Xavier Catholic Church and a former member of St. Cloud Loyal Order of Moose. Leander enjoyed playing cards, bowling, hunting, fishing, 4 wheeling, and spending time in Outing at the hunting shack. He was honest and faithful.

Survivors include his wife, Shirley of Sartell; son, Clarence (Peggy) of Sartell; grandchildren, Jenna and Jacob; step children, Doreen (Dan) Winkels of Avon, Jeffrey Doll of West Fargo, ND, and Jason Doll of West Fargo, ND; step grandchildren, Austin, Brady, Connor, Madison, Jeremiah, Austin, David, and Amanda; step great grandchild, Waylon; siblings, Rupert (Joan) of Sartell, Raymond (Jean) of St. Joseph, LaVerne Braun of Sartell, Jeanette (Tom) Trobec of St. Stephen, Steve (Rosie) of Sartell, Harvey (Arlene) of Sartell, Dorothy (David) Martini of St. Cloud, Linda Weyer of Minnetonka, and Theresa (Jeff) Amundson of Florence, OR; and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his parents; first wife, Lou Ann Weyer; brother, Lawrence Jr.; brother-in-law, Roger Braun; and step grandchildren, Brian and Kevin Doll.