Lawsuit Challenges Benton County Auditor/Treasurer Residency

FOLEY -- Benton County is suing its Auditor/Treasurer.

The county board of commissioners has filed suit against Auditor/Treasurer Nadean Inman, challenging her residency and qualifications to hold the office.

The suit claims Inman has not been a continuous resident of Benton County during the term of her office, does not have the intent to have Benton County as her permanent residence, and, therefore, is not qualified to hold the position. Under Minnesota law, a candidate for office must be a resident of the district where they seek election at least 30 days before the general election.

The court action came about after an investigation by the Sherburne County Sheriff's Office that allegedly determined Inman's primary residence is in Becker.

Court records show Inman rented a room in Sauk Rapids from October 2018 until May 2020. The investigation alleges Inman's cell phone records have "little to no" activity at that location during that time. According to the investigation, Inman said she was asked to move out of the Sauk Rapids location in May 2020 due to concerns about COVID-19. She allegedly said she returned to her home in Becker until January 2021 when she rented an apartment in Sauk Rapids.

Court records show Inman's personnel records, property tax records, and vehicle registrations all list the Sherburne County address in Becker.

