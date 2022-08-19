Lawrence (Larry) Robert Petroske, 86, St. Cloud

September 26, 1935 - August 17, 2022

Lawrence (Larry) Robert Petroske, 86, after living a full and blessed life passed away peacefully on August 17, 2022, at the St. Cloud Hospital surrounded by his family.

A mass of Christian burial will be held at the Church of St. Paul located at 1125 - 11th Avenue North, St. Cloud, on Wednesday August 24, 2022, at 11am, with visitation one hour prior to mass at the Church, and on Tuesday, August 23, 2022, from 4 to 8pm at Williams Dingmann Funeral home located at 1900 Veterans Drive, St. Cloud, MN.

Larry was raised in Foley, Minnesota by his parents Steve and Rose Petroske. He graduated from Foley High School in 1953 where he excelled in baseball and basketball. Larry beamed with pride when recalling how he started as catcher for the varsity team when he was a freshman. He married his high school sweetheart the lovely Kathleen Dziuk. They were married at St. John’s Catholic Church in Foley, Minnesota on June 4, 1955. Larry successfully owned and operated Larry’s Standard located on Highway 10 and East St. Germain from 1957 to 1990. He instilled in his many employees the value of hard work, responsibility and integrity. These young men often came back years later thanking him for those life lessons.

Larry will be remembered for his many idiosyncrasies. He was passionate about new cars and keeping them spotless. His yard was maintained with precision like a major league infield. He enjoyed going to the Coyote Moon for his walleye dipped in butter from his favorite waitress. His Boston Terriers and Dobermans brought endless comfort and happiness while sitting in their favorite spot on his lap. Larry was loyal to his group of friends whether it was golfing at Wapicada, snowmobiling, playing cards, dancing at the Persian Club, weekly Wednesday night dinners, trips to the North Shore or wintering in Lake Havasu, Arizona he treasured those times with friends.

It was his kids that he was most proud of. He had high expectations for them, teaching them the value of doing a job right the first time and always going above and beyond what was expected. He thoroughly enjoyed the weekly Saturday morning breakfasts with all of his kids, their spouses and grandchildren. He grinned from ear to ear when the teasing and bantering began. He loved every minute of it. Watching his boys and grandkids play sports brought him enormous pleasure and pride. He had a sensitive side, boasted about his kids and adored his beautiful wife.

He suffered with many health issues the past fifteen years but he handled it with grace, courage and dignity. Attending daily mass he remarked was the best part of his day. His faith brought him comfort when enduring the many health challenges.

Larry is survived by his wife of 67 years Kathleen, his children Marilee (Craig) Johnson, Laurie (Jim) Oster, Mark (Debbie) Petroske, Jeanne (Mark) Atkinson, Margaret (Russ) Braun, Mike (Shannon) Petroske, his 15 grandchildren and 13 great grandchildren, and sister Rose Marie Kirchner.

He was preceded in death by his parents, infant son Steven, and daughter Beth.

Memorials are preferred to the Tri-County Humane Society.