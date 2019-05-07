Lawrence L. Erickson, 98, Princeton

April 23, 1921 - May 6, 2019

Lawrence L. Erickson, age 98 of Princeton passed away on Monday, May 6, 2019 at the St. Cloud Veteran’s Administration Hospital.

Lawrence was born on April 23, 1921 in Cambridge to Peter and Clara (Danielson) Erickson. He proudly served his country in the United States Army. Lawrence married Delores Erickson on October 30, 1948 in Minneapolis. To this marriage two sons were born. He had a 30-year career as a machine operator at Durkee-Atwood. Lawrence enjoyed fishing, playing cards and puzzles.

Lawrence is survived by his sons, Roger (Mary) of Coon Rapids and Doug (Jan) of Champlin; six grandchildren; and six great-grandchildren.

He was preceded in death by his parents; wife, Delores (March 31, 2014); brothers, Victor and Alden Erickson; sister, Mabel Peterson; half-brothers, Clarence and Leonard Erickson; and half-sisters, Lillie and Florence Erickson.

A private family graveside service will be held at a later date.